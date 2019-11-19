Driver escapes truck fire on Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP says

One lane of southbound Highway 99 in Merced closed Monday when a tractor-trailer caught fire.

According to Merced City Fire Department Capt. Bryan Akers, firefighters responded to the fire at about 12:28 p.m. It took firefighters about 12 minutes to extinguish the fire..

California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga said the 37-year-old driver from Fresno was hauling about 79,000 pounds of cattle feed on southbound Highway 99 when he noticed flames coming from the driver’s side front tire area of the tractor.

The driver escaped the blaze with minor injuries, authorities said.

Merced County Environmental Health was called to investigate a fuel leak from the fire.