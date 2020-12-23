Merced County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 674 additional cases amid statewide surge

New COVID-19 cases in Merced County showed an alarmingly abrupt spike on Wednesday, as health officials added 674 infections to their total caseload.

The prior single day case record for infections was set on Dec. 14 with 384 new positive tests.

However, the big daily jump was due to delays in reporting systems and a high volume of COVID-19 cases, the Merced County Department of Public Health said in an emailed statement.

Wednesday’s report reflected a significant update of recent unreported cases dating back to Dec. 20.

With the additional positive tests tallied, the county’s total caseload leaped to 17,785 since the pandemic’s beginning. Merced County had only crossed the 17,000 case threshold on Tuesday.

Wednesday also brought with it a high number of COVID-19 fatalities. Seven new deaths reported raised Merced County’s total death count to 232.

Sixteen lives have been reported lost to the pandemic since Friday. The high death count amid Christmas week, normally a time for families to gather together, underscores the importance of protecting loved ones. That includes practicing precautions like avoiding gatherings with other households, wearing a mask and social distancing, health officials have said.

County Public Health reported that four of the most recent deaths were among men, while three were women. All seven of the deaths were people age 65 or older.

Five of the individuals had underlying health conditions prior to dying. The health status of the other three is unknown at this time.

Workplace outbreaks

Two more workplaces were listed as having active COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday, raising the list to 63. One location was cleared from outbreak status.

The new outbreak locations are N&S Tractor Inc. in and Yosemite Wholesale Inc., both in Merced. Simplot Grower Solutions in Ballico was struck from the outbreak list.

Wednesday’s case catch-up triggered significant increases in other data points, too.

The boost increased active infections to another all-time high at 3,727. Cases are deemed active if they were laboratory confirmed over the last two weeks.

New daily cases per 100,000 residents rose to 46.2 from 44 on Tuesday. In order for Merced County to advance out of the economic limitations incurred by its place in the strictest reopening tier, new daily cases must be reduced to seven or fewer.

Testing positivity — another data point used by the state to organize counties into reopening tiers — remained at 13.1% Wednesday. That metric must too be brought down to 8% or less before more nonessential businesses may reopen.

Hospitalizatons update

Merced County is still subject to additional economic shutdowns because of the regional stay-at-home orders impacting the San Joaquin Valley.

Four of California’s five regions are affected by the orders as of Wednesday, accounting for more than 98% of the state’s population. Once triggered, in-person dining ended, bars and wineries closed and other economic sectors were mandated to shut down.

Regions become subject to the orders for at least three weeks once intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%. Both the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions remained as low as 0% ICU availability on Wednesday.

The most recently available state data showed just three of Merced County’s 24 ICU beds were free on Tuesday.

Active in-county hospitalizations, however, improved by 13 fewer patients on Wednesday, according to more up-to-date County Public Health data. Active hospitalizations include patients cared for both in and outside of the ICU.

While hospital capacity is critically strained throughout much of the state, case rates continue to surge.

State health officials reported 3,041 COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks — an average of more than 217 a day, which is more than quadruple the rate from one month earlier. California reported 361 new deaths Wednesday, its second-highest daily increase of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide were treating nearly 18,500 confirmed virus patients as of Wednesday, a record high that has ballooned every day for more than three weeks.

More than 3,800 of those patients are in intensive care units, up from 2,000 at the start of December. The hospital metrics essentially guarantee COVID-19 death tolls will remain elevated for at least a few more weeks.

With such alarming data growing consistently worse, it was little surprise this week when Gov. Gavin Newsom said the stay-at-home orders will likely be extended for the impacted regions.

Concerns are heightened as well on account of the holidays. Every major holiday this year has led to an associated case spike about two weeks later, County Public Health officials have said.





