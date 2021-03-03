Two people displaced after predawn attic fire near Atwater. What caused it?

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two people were displaced by an early morning house fire near Atwater.

Firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West Bell Drive, west of Highway 99 in Merced County, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief John Slate.

Slate said the fire was coontained to the attic of the roughly 1,200-square-foot home and the home’s occupants were able to escape without injuries.

A total of about 12 fire personnel, a chief officer, three engines and two water tenders responded to the scene.

According to Slate, firefighters were able to contain the fire within about 30 minutes of arrival and had the fire fully controlled after about two hours. Fire personnel remained on scene until about 6 a.m..

The home’s two occupants are able to stay with family. The American Red Cross was not called to the scene.

Slate said the home sustained an estimated $60,000 to $80,000 worth of damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.