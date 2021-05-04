Driver killed in Merced County head-on collision near Livingston identified by coroner

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a driver killed Sunday in a Merced County collision near Livingston as 42-year-old Jose Nunez of Winton, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision in the area of Olive Avenue and Cressey Way at 12:42 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Nunez was the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Olive Avenue, south of Cressey Way.

For unknown reasons his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2021 Peterbilt truck.

The driver of a 2021 Peterbilt truck, Gonzalo Anaya, 57, was driving southbound on Olive Avenue prior to the collision.

Authorities said Anaya reportedly tried to pull Nunez from the vehicle but was unable to assist the driver as the Honda became engulfed in flames.

According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Merced area California Highway Patrol office at 209-356-6600.