Merced police and Darth Vader celebrate ‘May the 4th’ with Star Wars fans

Star Wars fans of all ages had an opportunity to have their picture taken with the movie franchise’s iconic villain Darth Vader at local City of Merced parks on Tuesday as the Merced Police Department celebrated May the 4th

The event was held by the Merced Police Department on the unofficial holiday celebrating Star Wars, as officers handed out stickers to children who also had the opportunity to hold a replica lightsaber.

According to Merced Police Sgt. Emily Foster, the event also allowed children an opportunity to meet officers and check out one of the department’s patrol vehicles and the equipment inside.

The officers met with Star Wars fans at Applegate Park before moving on to meet with fans of the movie franchise at Stephen Leonard Park and finally Rahilly Park.