$20.75M project to improve section of Highway 49 in Mariposa County, Caltrans says

The California Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a project to repave more than 34 miles of road along Highway 49 in Mariposa County.

The $20.75 million project, which has been awarded to Teichert Construction out of Roseville, will improve conditions by repaving and rehabilitating 34.6 lane miles of the highway from the Madera/Mariposa County line to the Highway 49 and Highway 140 junction in Mariposa, according to a Caltrans news release.

The project will also include the repairing of guard rails, restriping of the roadway and installation of rumble strips. The project is scheduled to begin this month and continue to winter of 2021 with crews starting work at the Mariposa and Madera County line and continuing north, according to Caltrans.

The work is expected to occur during both day and night hours. Motorists can expect one-way traffic control, shoulder closures and about 10 minute delays, Caltrans said.