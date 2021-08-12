Local

New US Census figures puts Merced among fastest-growing Valley counties. See by how much

Merced County added more than 25,000 people to its population during the 2010s, ranking as one of the fastest-growing counties in the central San Joaquin Valley by percentage increase over the decade.

Official figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put Merced County’s population at 281,202 as of April 1, 2010, when the decennial Census was taken. That’s up by 25,490, or 9.9%, from the 2010 Census population of 255,793 residents.

The 9.9% change was the largest increase reported among nearby Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties.

The every-10-years Census provides the formal benchmark that will be used for not only redrawing boundaries for state legislative and congressional district, but also for allocating funds from myriad federal spending programs.

Population changes in other Valley counties were:

The population for the city of Merced is now counted as 86,333, an increase of 7,375 people or 9.3% from the 2010 Census count of 78,958 residents.

Statewide, California’s overall population rose from almost 37.3 million in 2010 to more than 39.5 million last year – an increase of almost 2.3 million or 6.1%.

The 2020 Census was marked by delays in collecting information from households caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a corresponding delay in compiling the information for Thursday’s data release.

