Deadly weekend on Merced County roads. At least two killed in unrelated crashes

At least two people were killed over the weekend in separate crashes in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
One of them was identified Monday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office as 32-year-old Pittsburg resident Bryan Munoz.
Munoz was killed Sunday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer hauling garlic on Highway 165, the CHP said.
Munoz was heading south on the highway, south of the San Joaquin River, at about 7:30 p.m. when, for undetermined reasons, his car crossed over into on-coming traffic where it crashed into the big rig, the CHP said.
Munoz, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 2017 Peterbilt big rig, 50-year-old Mendota resident Raul Rangel, suffered minor injuries and was taken by Riggs ambulance to Memorial Medical Center.
A 59-year-old San Jose woman was traveling east around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when her 2002 Nissan Pathfinder traveled off the roadway on Henry Miller Road, west of Delta Road.
The driver tried to correct the turning vehicle, causing it to travel back across the eastbound lanes and entered the westbound road, where her vehicle clipped the rear axle of a tractor-trailer truck, the CHP said.
Officers said the impact ripped the Nissan in half.
The woman was rushed to Memorial Medical Center in Los Banos where she died a short time later, the CHP said. Her name was not released pending notification of family.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Frank Diaz, 47, of Hanford, was not injured, the CHP said.
