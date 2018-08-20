Authorities release names of those killed in weekend crashes in Merced County

The names of two people killed over the weekend in separate crashes north of Los Banos have been released by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Pittsburg resident Bryan Munoz, 32, was killed Sunday after he was involved in a head-on collision with a big rig on Highway 165 Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
A day before that, 60-year-old San Jose resident, Maria Del Carmen Torres, was involved in a crash with a big rig on Henry Miller Avenue near Santa Fe Grade, CHP said. She succumbed to her injuries at Memorial Medical Center.
Munoz was killed Sunday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer hauling garlic on Highway 165, the CHP said.
Munoz was heading south on the highway Sunday, south of the San Joaquin River, at about 7:30 p.m. when, for undetermined reasons, his car crossed over into on-coming traffic where it crashed into a tractor-trailer hauling garlic, the CHP said.
Munoz, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 2017 Peterbilt big rig, 50-year-old Mendota resident Raul Rangel, suffered minor injuries and was taken by Riggs ambulance to Memorial Medical Center.
Torres was traveling east around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when her 2002 Nissan Pathfinder traveled off the roadway on Henry Miller Road, west of Delta Road.
Torres tried to correct the turning vehicle, causing it to travel back across the eastbound lanes and enter the westbound road, where her vehicle clipped the rear axle of a tractor-trailer truck, the CHP said.
Officers said the impact ripped the Nissan in half.
Torres was not responding when first responders cut her out of her seat belt, according to CHP. But she regained a pulse after CPR was applied.
Torres was rushed to Memorial Medical Center where she died a short time later, the CHP said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Frank Diaz, 47, of Hanford, was not injured, the CHP said.
Comments