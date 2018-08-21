Merced County inmate dies while working outside Sheriff’s Office

A Merced County inmate who was performing work outside of the Sheriff’s Office died on Tuesday, according to a news release.
An inmate worker was found lying on the ground in the parking lot near a portable restroom about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office on 22nd Street in Merced, according to deputies.
He was identified late Tuesday as 30-year-old David Anthony Rodriguez of Merced, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
The jail’s medical staff began life-saving efforts on the unconscious inmate, the news release said. Riggs ambulance was also called for assistance.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead after several minutes, according to deputies.
Deputies did not comment on Tuesday on what may have led to the inmate’s death. Investigators will perform an autopsy on Rodriguez, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau was on scene and involved in the investigation, according to the news release.
