Merced vet given highest civilian honor for time in Air Force special operations

A World War II veteran from Merced who worked in special operations in a plane over Denmark, Norway and Germany has been awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, according to a state representative.
Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, presented the Congress’ highest civilian honor on Thursday to Donald Heran, a retired Air Force pilot and a lieutenant colonel with the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor of the CIA, and the U.S. Special Operations Command, according to a news release.
The 96-year-old was a member of the OSS 801st/492nd Bombardment Group, known as the “Carpetbaggers.”
Heran piloted secret nighttime missions beginning in January 1945 into Nazi-occupied areas to drop supplies, equipment and agents to resistance forces, the release said.
“I am very honored to receive this prestigious Congressional Gold Medal for my World War II Operation Carpetbagger missions and USAF military service,” Heran said in a statement. “I am proud to share this award with my former World War II Carpetbagger crew members, my fellow veterans for their distinguished service, and our brave troops who put their lives on the line for our country every day.”
The honor was awarded to the OSS in March in Washington D.C., but Heran did not make the trip. So Costa awarded him on Thursday, according to the news release.
“It is with deep gratitude and respect that I award Lieutenant Colonel Heran the Congressional Gold Medal today,” Costa said. “His courage, his valor, and his willingness to sacrifice everything for our country make him a true American hero.”
Following the war, Heran accepted a commission in the Air Force in 1949, where he flew for the Strategic Air Command until he retired from the military in 1969, the release said.
He is a member of the Castle Air Museum Association, Military Officers of America Association, Order of the Daedalians and the Eighth Air Force Historical Society, according to the release.
