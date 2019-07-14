Will Merced get any break from the hot weather this week? Here’s what you should know

How hot can the ground get on a scorching day? The National Weather Service tested several ground surfaces on a hot day. Here’s what they found – and what those temperatures will do to skin and flesh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service tested several ground surfaces on a hot day. Here’s what they found – and what those temperatures will do to skin and flesh.

Merced residents can expect a slight break from triple-digit temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Meteorologist Cindy Bean said temperatures should slowly drop as the week progresses following Monday’s near 100-degree weather.





High temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be about 95 degrees and about 92 degrees on Thursday and 91 degrees on Friday, according to Bean.





Evening low temperatures for the area are expected to hover around 60 degrees all week.





“It’s going to be a pretty comfortable week for mid-July across the San Joaquin Valley,” said Bean.





According to Bean, area residents can also expect a slight westerly wind this week with light winds at night that increase throughout the afternoon.





Bean said the area is expected to see normal afternoon breezes into the teens and no strong winds are expected throughout the week.

Area weather conditions are expected to be cooler than normal with no rain in sight, Bean said.





Temperatures forecast to reach triple digits prompted the City of Merced to open a cooling zone for residents over the weekend at the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center located at 678 W. 18th Street. The cooling zone is open Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. and pets are allowed as long as they do not disturb people or other pets.



