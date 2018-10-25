Correctional officer injured responding to incident at USP Atwater, officials say

A staff member was injured Wednesday at United States Penitentiary, Atwater in an incident with inmates, according to a news release.
Details about the incident are few. Several inmates were not compliant with correctional officers as they responded to two separate incidents in the prison around 8 a.m., staff said. An officer suffered minor injuries while responding that did not require outside medical attention.
As a precaution, all inmates were ordered to return to their cells and the prison was placed on limited operations. No inmates reported injuries, according to staff.
An internal investigation is ongoing, staffers said. At no time was the public in danger. The institution will return to full operations as soon as possible, the release said.
USP Atwater is a high-security facility which currently houses about 1,140 men.
