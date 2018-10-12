Convicted felon arrested in Merced after authorities find loaded AR-15 at home, police say

A convicted felon was arrested Thursday after Merced police allegedly discovered a loaded AR-15 rifle at his residence, according to a department news release.
Police say they arrested Jose Ceja at his home in the 2200 block of Oakland Avenue in Merced, after Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers and Merced County Probation officers served a search warrant.
During the search police say probation K-9 dog “Sage” alerted officers on a vehicle parked in a garage.
Officers searched the vehicle and found the loaded AR-15 with an attached 30 round magazine inside the car, the release said.
Authorities say Ceja admitted the firearm belonged to him. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons-related charges.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) Sgt. Rodriguez at (209) 385-4710, GVSUacityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.
The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.
