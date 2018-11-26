Merced man arrested after hiding from deputies in attic

A Merced man was arrested after hiding from deputies in the attic of home, according to authorities.
Authorities say Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR team members conducted a vehicle stop Thursday on Pierre Cobb, a Merced man wanted on a supervised release violation. During the stop, deputies say Cobb fled the vehicle on foot and deputies lost sight of him in the 400 block of Tucolay Court.
After setting up a perimeter, authorities located Cobb hiding in the attic of his home, according to Deputy Daryl Allen. The sheriff’s office said preparations were made to send a K-9 into the attic, and Cobb eventually surrendered.
Cobb was booked into the Merced County Jail on a no-bail Merced County warrant and resisting arrest, authorities said.
