Pierre Cobb, 31, of Merced. Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime

Merced man arrested after hiding from deputies in attic

By Andrew Kuhn

November 26, 2018 01:22 PM

A Merced man was arrested after hiding from deputies in the attic of home, according to authorities.

Authorities say Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR team members conducted a vehicle stop Thursday on Pierre Cobb, a Merced man wanted on a supervised release violation. During the stop, deputies say Cobb fled the vehicle on foot and deputies lost sight of him in the 400 block of Tucolay Court.

After setting up a perimeter, authorities located Cobb hiding in the attic of his home, according to Deputy Daryl Allen. The sheriff’s office said preparations were made to send a K-9 into the attic, and Cobb eventually surrendered.

Cobb was booked into the Merced County Jail on a no-bail Merced County warrant and resisting arrest, authorities said.

