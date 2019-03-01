Felon arrested after carrying gun, running from officer, Merced police say

Merced police say convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after a police officer saw him carrying a gun.
Authorities said 21-year-old Thomas Garcia was observed carrying a weapon and ran from a Merced Police officer.
Police said Officer Rogelio Rodriguez was patrolling the area when he saw the suspect walking in alleyway of West 8th Street, with what appeared to be a rifle, according to a press release.
According to authorities, when Garcia saw the officer, he dropped the loaded shotgun and took off running.
Garcia ran into a home in 400 block of West 8th Street and police officers established a perimeter.
After running out of the house and jumping a fence into a nearby yard, officers surrounded Garcia an took him into custody without incident.
Garcia was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition with a gang enhancement, according to authorities.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or the Merced police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
