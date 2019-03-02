Crime

Felon and gun off the street after Merced County operation, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

March 02, 2019 10:46 AM

A 20-year-old man was arrested during a two-day probation and parole compliance sweep in Merced County.

Atwater police said officers from multiple agencies conducted the operation at several locations in the Atwater and Winton areas on Thursday and Friday, including at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Nashua Street.

That’s where they found Gerardo Torres during a search. Police said he was allegedly in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police said Torres was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as other weapon-related allegations. The department said the District Attorney’s Office will handle the case and has been asked to file charges.

