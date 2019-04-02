Los Banos police seeking second suspect in weekend shooting

The Los Banos Police Department in Merced County, California, arrested Taylor Wade Johnston, 23, and seek this second man, Michael Isaac Lozano, 20, in connection with a March 30, 2019, gang-related shooting of a teenager. Courtesy Los Banos Police Department

Los Banos police say a suspect has been arrested and a second person is sought in connection with Saturday’s gang-related shooting of a teenager.

Officers at 4:36 p.m. responded to the 200 block of G Street, according to a news release. They found a 17-year-old male with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Modesto-area hospital.

Police respond to reports of a 17-year-old male victim who was shot on March 30, 2019, in the 200 block of G Street in Los Banos. Courtesy Los Banos Police Department

After the shooting, police found a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 400 block of Rockport Drive. Los Banos residents Taylor Wade Johnston, 23, and Michael Isaac Lozano, 20, were getting out of the vehicle.

The Los Banos Police Department in Merced County, California, arrested this Los Banos man, Taylor Wade Johnston, 23, and seek a second man, Michael Isaac Lozano, 20, in connection with a March 30, 2019, gang-related shooting of a teenager. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Johnston was reportedly on probation and detained.

Lozano briefly talked with an officer. After he had left the scene, officers then found evidence linking him to the vehicle and the shooting, according to the release. A warrant was then issued for Lozano in connection with the shooting.

Johnston was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and being an accessory. He was later released on bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Lozano’s whereabouts is being asked to call Los Banos police at 209-827-7070, ext. 0.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-827-7070, ext. 2545, or by leaving the tip at the “Report Graffiti and Other Crime” link on the police department’s web page at www.losbanos.org.

Anonymous information also can be submitted to Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420, or www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.