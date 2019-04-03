Merced man sentenced to prison for sex with 15-year-old girl

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Merced man was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in prison for the April 2016 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Wearing prison-issued clothing, 48-year-old Aubrey Kache did not speak while Merced County Superior Court Judge Carol Ash read out his sentence for a sexual encounter that the girl told police was violent and against her will, according to police reports.

Kache said he had consensual sex with the girl on two occasions, according to investigators, and told police he believed she was 17 or 18.

The state Department of Justice found in June 2018 that Kache’s DNA matched evidence found during a rape kit examination of the girl, according to police reports. Kache was already in custody for an alleged theft.

Aubrey Kache scans a Merced County Superior courtroom on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, before he was sentenced to four years in prison for sodomy with a person under 16 years of age. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A family friend read a victim statement in court Wednesday written by the victim’s mother.

“I can’t wait until your dying day so you can forever perish,” the letter said, addressing Kache. “You left my little girl ... with a humiliation that she was worth nothing.”

The mother said the girl was developmentally closer to 9 or 10 years old. In their reports, police noted the girl was shy and had a speech impediment.

“You earned your place in hell for eternity,” the mother’s letter said before reciting a Bible verse.

The victim told friends on April 26, 2016, she was grabbed by multiple strangers in a black car near R and 13th streets. One man held her while another sexually assaulted her, police reports said. She could not describe the men, the report says.

Family members were unhappy with the sentence. “The sentence you’ve been given is merely a slap on the wrist,” the victim’s aunt said in her victim-impact statement.

It wasn’t clear whether prosecutors with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office could have pursued a greater prison sentence. Merced prosecutors did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Kache faced two other sex-related charges but the judge said they would not be pursued because the victim has since died, an alleged victim of homicide in an unrelated case.

Upon his release from prison, Kache will be required to register as a sex offender.

Kache maintains his encounters with the girl were consensual, according to his public defender, attorney Anthony Green. He also was not aware the girl was dead until he was informed by the attorney.

“Mr. Kache is remorseful,” Green said. “He honestly thought the girl was older.”