Merced woman attacked, raped inside her home. Police urge public to take precautions

Merced police are investigating a sexual assault involving a stranger who officers say broke into a home and raped a woman.

Officers responded to reports of a sex offense shortly after midnight on June 12 to a home in South Merced, Capt. Bimley West said.

When officers arrived at the residence, the unidentified suspect had left the scene. West declined to go into details on the incident, citing a need to protect the investigation.

“According to the victim, she didn’t know the identity of the suspect,” West said. “Detectives don’t have a suspect at this point, but they’re hopeful that evidence we do have will lead us to the suspect.”

While all sexual assault cases are serious, West said, the circumstances of this one are particularly troubling.

“Typically, sexual assault cases include people who are known to the victim,” he said. “But for someone, a stranger, to go into a home and sexually assault someone is a very rare case in Merced. ... That’s why it’s so important for us to solve this as quickly as we can.”

West urged anyone with information about this case or any similar cases to contact police.

West also urged residents to make sure doors and windows are locked when they head to sleep.

If a house is properly secure, he said, there’s a better chance a victim wakes up when an attacker tries to enter.

“If a perpetrator like this is still in the area, in all my years of experience, I know he will not stop until apprehended,” West said. “If survivors don’t speak up, there’s going to be another survivor out there.”

Just 23 percent of sexual assaults are reported to police across the country, according to Department of Justice survey data.

Some of the top reasons sexual assaults aren’t reported to authorities, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, are fear of retaliation, believing police wouldn’t do anything to help and believing the incident was a personal matter.

In Merced, rates of reported rape cases have steadily decreased from about 60 per 100,000 people in 1992 to 31 per 100,000 in 2017, according to city and FBI data.

There were 29 reported rapes in the city last year, city data shows.

Anyone with information on this incident or any similar incident is being asked to call Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705. The Merced Police Department Tipster Line also can be contacted at 209-85-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.