Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI following crash near Atwater, CHP says

One driver was arrested following a traffic collision near Atwater, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at about 11:17 p.m. Friday in the area of East Bellevue Road and Santa Fe Drive, according to the CHP.

Authorities said a man identified as Andrew Vallejo, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic east on East Bellevue Road and tried to turn right onto Santa Fe Drive. Due to Vallejo’s impairment, he took the turn too wide and ended up in the eastbound lane of Santa Fe Drive, causing the front of the Civic to strike the front of a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Victor Medina Jr.

Authorities said Vallejo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he was transported to Mercy Medical Center with a laceration to his head.

Medina complained of pain but declined medical treatment at the scene, the CHP said.