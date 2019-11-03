Apple products stolen from Target store in Merced, police say

Police lights.

Merced police are investigating burglary at Target in Merced.

According to Sgt. Emily Foster, authorities responded to the Target store located at 3280 R Street, for a report of a burglary at about 7:14 p.m. Saturday.

Foster said described the thieves as three adult black males. They stole Apple products from the store before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities are waiting for Target to complete an inventory list and provide additional information on the items stolen as well as any additional suspect descriptions, according to Foster.

The total value of the items stolen remained unclear Sunday.