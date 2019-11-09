Domestic violence suspect captured after fleeing, hiding from police in Merced County

Laureano Araiza

Gustine Police Department officers arrested an 18-year old man this week after he fled the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Second Street in Gustine at 7:57 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived they observed the suspect, Laureano Araiza, flee the scene.

Araiza was apprehended several minutes later when he was found hiding between a mobile trailer and a tool shed.

Araiza was arrested on suspicion of both felony and misdemeanor domestic violence, felony false imprisonment, and felony vandalism.

The incident began three days ago when the 24-year-old alleged victim reported the incident. Araiza fled the scene before police arrived. After a warrant was issued for Araiza’s arrest, police tried several times to locate him at the residence, but each time Araiza fled the scene after the victim called the police.

Araiza was booked into the Merced County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.