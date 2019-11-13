More than four ounces of meth seized from wanted man at Merced motel, police say

Officers found a firearm and drugs while arresting a man on a felony warrant at a Merced motel, police say.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers arrested 34-year-old Ruben Benjamin Vargas at about 2:16 a.m. Tuesday after officers identified him as one of two people inside a room at a motel in the 1400 block of V Street.

Police said Vargas was arrested on a felony warrant for violation of probation out of Merced County. During the arrest, officers located a handgun as well as ammunition and multiple bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling about 125 grams, according to Lt. Alan Ward.

Vargas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony felon in possession of a firearm, possession for sale, revocation of post-release community supervision and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.