Suspected fugitive tries to hide under bed in Merced County, deputies say

A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after he tried to hide under a mattress, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office STAR Team located Ervin Segebart, 23, of Atwater, while seraching a home in the 7000 block of Crawford Street in Winton. Segebart was wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, Deputy Damien Sparks and Sheriff K-9 Zeke apprehended Segebart after the K-9 located the man hiding under a mattress.

Segebart was transported to a local hospital before he was booked into the Merced County Jail.