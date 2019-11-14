Violent sex offender won’t be released to Merced County, District Attorney’s Office says

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office said convicted sexual predator Ross Wollschlager, will not be released in Merced County. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

After asking the public to voice their opinion on placement of a convicted sexual predator, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that he will not be released into Merced County.

The Superior Court of Ventura County has withdrawn its previous finding of ‘extraordinary circumstances’ governing the placement of Ross Wollschlager, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The removal of the designation restricts Wollschalger’s placement to locations within Ventura County. As a result of the order, placement locations previously identified within Merced, Madera and Fresno counties were eliminated from consideration, according to the news release.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office asked the public to voice their opinion last week, after it was announced that Merced was one of the eight California counties the Ventura County Courts and Department of State Hospitals was considering releasing Wollschlager into.

Wollschlager, who was convicted in Ventura County of rape by force, rape by false pretenses and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old child, served a sentence of 13 years and 8 months.

The District Attorney’s Office said a formal opposition was filed with the Ventura County Superior Court which included input received from the community. Prosecutors said the community responses were forwarded to the Superior Court in Ventura County were persuasive.