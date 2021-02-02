Merced DUI suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, police say

A man was arrested for DUI Monday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Merced, according to authorities.

At 6:11 p.m. officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 8th Street for a report of vehicle collision in which one of the involved individuals fled the scene, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said a witness informed an officer that Jesus Reyes-Garcia, 26, was the person who left the scene. During an investigation the vehicle’s Bluetooth system activated and officers checked the immediate area for Reyes-Garcia.

According to police, Reyes-Garcia was located and initially lied to officers about his name. Reyes-Garcia showed obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicions of DUI, according to the release.

Police said officers also discovered a loaded 9mm handgun under a seat of the vehicle during a search.

Reyes-Garcia was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion multiple charges including DUI and carrying a loaded firearm, according to jail records.