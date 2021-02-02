Crime

Police respond to south Merced domestic dispute, arrest suspect after standoff

A suspect allegedly involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday in south Merced following a standoff with police.

At 6:33 p.m. police officers responded to an emergency call regarding a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the 400 block of Brittany Way, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said officers met with the victim and learned the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jee Thor, allegedly threatened a victim while holding a loaded shotgun. That person and family members escaped, but police believed Thor was still inside the residence.

According to police, after an hour-long standoff, Thor was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a firearm and Thor was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats, according to the release.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Villarreal at 209-385-7781 or by email villarrealp@cityofmerced.org.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service