Police respond to south Merced domestic dispute, arrest suspect after standoff

A suspect allegedly involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday in south Merced following a standoff with police.

At 6:33 p.m. police officers responded to an emergency call regarding a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the 400 block of Brittany Way, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said officers met with the victim and learned the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jee Thor, allegedly threatened a victim while holding a loaded shotgun. That person and family members escaped, but police believed Thor was still inside the residence.

According to police, after an hour-long standoff, Thor was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a firearm and Thor was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats, according to the release.