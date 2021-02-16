14-year-old Merced suspect to face murder charge. DA seeks transfer to adult court

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office located at 550 West Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is filing a charge of murder against a 14-year-old juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the shooting death of Adrian Llamas in Merced on Feb. 10.

Although the charge is being filed in juvenile delinquency court, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release it has petitioned the court to transfer the minor to adult criminal court.

Because the case remains in juvenile court, the suspect’s name has not been released.

According to the release, a major factor for seeking transfer to adult court is that if the minor suspect is prosecuted in juvenile court, jurisdiction over him may only last between roughly three and eight years.

Based on its understanding of the law, the District Attorney’s Office said the minor would most likely be released when he turns 18, if convicted in juvenile court.

Passed by voters in 2016, Proposition 57 removed the District Attorney’s ability to directly file qualifying crimes in adult court.

“Our decision today to request transfer to adult court in no way means the case will automatically be tried in adult court,” the release said.

The request means that the juvenile court will assess the circumstances of the case thoroughly and make a decision on a wide range of factors.

No additional information can be released at this time due to confidentiality rules surrounding juvenile delinquency court, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect remains in custody at this time and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.