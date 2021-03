A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

Authorities are currently on scene investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Iowa Avenue in Los Banos, according to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

Reyna said officers responded at 12:24 p.m. to a call of shots fired with a victim down on the ground. Officers located an adult victim with gunshot wounds.

No further details are available at this time.

Police ask that residents avoid the area.

This story will be updated.