Two children injured in Merced DUI crash, driver arrested, police say

Police tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two children were injured during a DUI collision on Wednesday in Merced, according to a press release by the Merced Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of East 21st Street at 8:21 p.m. Officers determined that the driver Amy Saetern, 21, of Merced, was under the influence of alcohol and performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests.

There were two children passengers in the car, ages 3 and 4. Both children sustained minor head and facial trauma and were taken to the emergency room for medical care. Both are in stable condition, according to police.

Police didn’t confirm whether Saetern, who was unhurt, is related to the children.

Saetern was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of felony driving under the influence and felony child endangerment. Her bail was set at $400,000, according to jail records.