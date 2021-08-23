Merced suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at business surrenders to police

An 18-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a co-worker at Merced warehouse is in custody after surrendering to police Monday.

Mateo Soriano was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder after turning himself in to detectives around 11 a.m. at the main police station, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

He’s accused of stabbing a 16-year-old male coworker multiple times at an OnTrac package courier warehouse in the 200 block of South West Avenue in Merced on Aug. 18.

Officers responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. and found the teen had been stabbed multiple times. Police said it appears Soriano and the victim were involved in some type of dispute at work prior to the incident.

Witnesses told police the altercation was a result of a disagreement over work equipment.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and treated. Soriano remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond according to jail records.