Update: One man dead after 2 shot near taco truck in Winton. Here’s what deputies know

CORRECTION: An earlier headline and version of this story incorrectly reported two men had died. Corrected Aug 24, 2021

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigated a homicide in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Walnut Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, deputies responded to the shooting near a taco truck at about 12:55 pm. Allen said two adult males were struck by gunfire one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim has been flown to a Modesto hospital for treatment of injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the victims are believed to have been at the taco truck at the time of the shooting.

“We’re still unclear as to what had happened,” Allen said. “We have lots of conflicting witness statements things like that so, the detectives are doing a really thorough job investigating the crime scene, investigating what had happened.”

According to authorities, the nearby Crookham Elementary School was placed on lockdown within minutes of deputies receiving the call of the shooting. Once deputies arrived on scene to assist the school resource officer, parents were notified that they were able to pick up their children from the school shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Allen said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but it appears to be an isolated incident.

“We’re pretty sure this is just an isolated incident. We don’t think this was a random thing where people just going up and spraying and praying,” Allen said.

Authorities said they are looking for possibly two suspects involved in the shooting.