These Merced-area roads are on a list for $20 million in upgrades, Jim Costa says

San Joaquin Valley roads, highways and railroads could benefit from about $20 million in infrastructure funding, according to Rep. Jim Costa.

Costa, D-Fresno, said Tuesday a list of projects in Fresno, Merced, Madera and other Valley counties were added to the 2021 INVEST in America Act, a $547 billion surface infrastructure transportation bill.

The legislation still needs to pass the House and Senate.

The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System in Merced would get $4 million to add to the fleet that travels to Yosemite National Park.

Another $2 million for Merced County would be earmarked for completing the four-lane Atwater-Merced Expressway, which will connect Castle Commerce Center to UC Merced. The efforts to improve congestion include an overpass of the Santa Fe Railroad.

A $10 million piece of the money would go to widening Highway 99 from Avenue 7 to Avenue 12 in Madera County to six lanes. Other improvements are planned for access to Madera Community College and the future high-speed rail station.

And there is $3.75 million for Elm Avenue in Fresno, where the money is supposed to improve transportation options for workers and students in disadvantaged southwest Fresno and provide access to businesses and schools in downtown Fresno.

The Elm project includes making the four-lane road easier to use for pedestrians and bicyclists, including adding a protected bikeway, sidewalk improvements and crossing signals.

There is also a $25 billion Passenger Rail Improvement Modernization and Expansion grant in the bill to fund intercity rail projects, like California high-speed rail.