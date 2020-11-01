Election Day in Merced County is almost here. What you need to know to vote

A “Vote Here” sign and tape on windows direct voters to the polls. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Election Day is almost here! Whether you are tired of the campaigning or loving every minute of it, Nov. 3 offers us the opportunity to play a role in picking the people and laws that govern us.

This year, the voting process will look a little different than other years. To start with, all registered voters in California were mailed a ballot. In Merced County we have three different options for casting our vote. We can fill out the ballot and mail it back to the county registrar (no stamp required). We can drop the ballot in one of the county’s secure drop boxes. Or we can drop it off at one of the county’s vote centers.

For your vote to be counted you have to turn in your ballot to a vote center or drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3). Or, if you are mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked on or before election day and received by the registrar within 17 days.

But what if you forgot to register? You can still vote. You will have to visit one of the county’s vote centers. Bring a photo ID and proof of your address. You’ll turn in your registration form and fill out your ballot. Your vote will be counted after the registrar confirms that you are eligible to register and vote.

One other way that the election will look a little different this year is that we are not likely to know all of the winners on Election Day.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many more people are voting by mail this year and it will take time to get everyone’s votes counted. But you can trust that our nation’s election officials are incredible professionals, who will work many late hours over the days after the election to bring us accurate results. Remember, democracy takes time!

Ballot Drop Box Locations

678 West 18th St., Merced

County Administration Building, 2222 M St., Merced

750 Bellevue Road, Atwater

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

2174 Blossom St., Dos Palos

352 Fifth St., Gustine

1416 C St., Livingston

Los Banos Community Center 645 7th St., Los Banos

520 J St., Los Banos

Vote centers

Atwater Community Center 760 E. Bellevue Road Atwater, CA 95301

Del Hale Hall 931 Center Street Dos Palos, CA 93620

Al Goman Community Center 745 Linden Avenue Gustine, CA 95322

Livingston Veteran Memorial Building 1605 7th St., Livingston, CA 95334

Los Banos Community Center 645 7th St., Los Banos

College Greens Park Scripps Building 1815 Scripps Drive, Los Banos

Department of Child Support Services 3368 N. Highway 59, Suite I Merced

Merced College Theater Lobby 3600 M St., Merced

Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion 900 Martin Luther King Way, Merced

Delhi Veterans Memorial Building 9799 Stephens St., Delhi

Hilmar Grange 8188 Lander Avenue, Hilmar

Planada Community Center 9167 Stanford Avenue, Planada

Snelling Community Recreation Building 3325 E. Merced Falls Road, Snelling