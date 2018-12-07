Foggy time of year for Merced commutes. Be wary of the dangers

It’s the time of year in Merced County and the Valley when experts remind drivers to slow down during foggy commutes, and this week is no exception.
Merced County had reports of visibility lower than a quarter-mile early Friday, according to meteorologist David Spector from the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Much of the Valley was under a dense fog advisory and another one is likely coming Friday evening into Saturday morning, Spector said Friday afternoon. “People should be very careful when they’re driving,” he said.
The state Department of Transportation’s District 6 asked drivers to plan extra time for travel when it’s foggy.
“Give yourself some extra time for your commute this morning as fog is heavy in locations throughout the valley,” a tweet read. “Some areas are experiencing less than 200 feet of visibility.”
Lows in the low 40s and highs in the high 50s are expected though the weekend, which are seasonable temperatures for the region, forecasters say.
The bad news is forecasts are trending away from rain, Spector said.
“Looks like the forecast is trending drier,” he said. “It looks like we’re not going to see much precipitation for the next few days.”
