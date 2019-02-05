Flooding closed these Merced County roads, officials say

Rainfall in and around Merced County has caused officials to close several roadways.
Highway 59 remained closed on Tuesday for six miles between Sandy Mush Road and Mission Avenue near Mariposa Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bert Crane Road between Highway 140 and John Saunders Road closed on Monday, according to officials. That area floods regularly during rainfall.
Lonetree Road between Sandy Mush and Shippee roads, as well as Whitworth Road between Husman and Romero roads, were closed on Tuesday because of flooding.
Snowfall in Mariposa County left many roads dangerous or impassible, according to officials. Mormon Bar Crossing and Silva Road Crossing were closed Tuesday, as were Fournier, Leonard and Harris roads.
