Merced County not expected to see more spring rain, as temperatures rise amid drought

The recent weekend precipitation will probably be the last significant cloudy weather and rain Merced County residents will see for a while, before heading into hotter temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Hanford on Sunday measured 0.04 inches of rain in Merced County, with Los Banos and the Pacheco Pass receiving 0.10 inches.

The amount of rainfall received from October to April was well below average with 7 inches, compared 9.34 inches during the same period in 2019-20, said Colin McKellar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The average precipitation in the county during that period is typically 10.89 inches, which makes Merced County’s precipitation below average.

According to meteorologist Kevin Durfee the county’s rain totals, “doesn’t make much of a dent in the overall drought status.”

Currently Merced County is moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Durfee said the county shouldn’t expect to see any additional rainfall for the spring and heading into summer.

The Central Valley typically doesn’t see any precipitation from June through September. “So if we don’t get any more we’re going to stay in a situation where we’re going to be dry,” Durfee said. “The reservoirs are abnormally low on water as well.”

As for the county’s forecast this week, temperatures in the next five days will rise, especially by Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 90s.

“This is going to give us the warmest temperatures thus far for the spring,” McKellar said.

Monday’s temperature Merced County hovered around 63 degrees, and the average temperature, McKellar said, is between 75 to 80 degrees this time of year, which makes the temperature below average.

The record high for April 26 was 95 degrees and the record low was at 62 degrees set in 1933. As Merced County is expected to have a high temperature in the low 90s Thursday and Friday.