Death of Merced man found in field off 16th Street ruled as homicide, police say.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man found dead in a Merced field last week near 16th Street, just south of Bear Creek, has officially been ruled a victim of homicide, police said Monday.

The 28-year-old man was identified as Raymond Angeles Jr. of Merced, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office.

Angeles was discovered about 6:56 a.m. April 9 in a field in the 1600 block of 16th Street, police said. Officers estimate he was killed several hours earlier, around midnight, according to Lt. Jay Struble.

His body was discovered by a caller reporting a man down. Police and firefighters arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Struble declined to describe the extent of Angeles’ injuries, citing a need to protect the investigation. Police have not ruled out gang activity in the killing, Struble said.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Moses Nelson at 209-388-7756, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.