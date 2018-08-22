Blue Devils hold their own in scrimmage against state-ranked Modesto.

Bob Casey was in midseason form on Wednesday night as his Merced College football scrimmaged Modesto Junior College.
When his players made a mistake he was the first to let them know. The fans sitting near the top of Stadium ’76 could also hear Casey’s voice.
Despite getting riled up at times, Casey came away from the scrimmage feeling good. The Blue Devils had their moments against a talented Pirates team.
“It’s good to see someone else,” the Blue Devils coach said. “Modesto is a team with good size. Probably the biggest thing was the physicality of it and seeing how we matched up. For some of our young guys, it was a rude awakening. There were some good things and some bad things. That’s what the film is for.”
The scrimmage was a matchup of two teams that are ranked in the preseason state rankings with Modesto ranked No. 17 and Merced ranked No. 21 by the JC Athletic Bureau of California Community College Football Coaches.
The Blue Devils enter this year off the momentum of a 9-2 season.
Both teams are in camp in preparation for their Sept. 1 openers. The Pirates will travel to Laney College and Merced College will open up at Foothill.
The Blue Devils offense should be strong on the ground and both WR Sanders and Leka Lotulelei showed why with limited reps against the Pirates.
Sanders broke free for a long run on the Blue Devils first possession of the scrimmage to set up the offense in the red zone. However, MC couldn’t take advantage of the field position.
Lotulelei helped set up a touchdown run by quarterback Darrion Cole on another possession. Lotulelei is coming off a freshman season in which he racked up 1,384 yards and six touchdowns.
Sophomore receiver Elijah Macklin showed off his explosiveness with a long return on the opening kickoff.
Casey used six different quarterbacks during the scrimmage as he tries to find a starter to replace Frank Cocio, who set a school record with 28 touchdown passes last year.
Andrew Morris started the first series against MJC at quarterback. Cole followed and led a scoring drive. Thomas Ellegre, Osby Green, Tristan Crowley and Anthony Caballero all took snaps at quarterback during the scrimmage.
“I’m really looking for consistency,” Casey said. “We’ve got a lot of talent back there. Who is going to be a leader? Who is going to be responsible? We made sure everyone got in there tonight. Giving reps to everyone may hurt guys’ ability to progress, but that will iron itself out as we go forward.”
The Pirates did hit the Blue Devils defense for some big plays. Modesto quarterback Jack Weaver connected with Donald Garland for touchdown passes on consecutive plays, including a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Jordan Porter from Turlock also hauled in a long touchdown pass against a broken coverage from Jacob Perez.
The Blue Devils had some highlights as well.
Luther Gallashaw blocked a punt. Gallashaw is a freshman from Golden Valley.
Rayveon Slaton, who transferred from Sacramento City College and a former Merced High player, forced a fumble and Danny Chavez scooped it up and raced 40 yards for a touchdown.
Former El Capitan kicker Joe Lema made both of his field goal attempts early in the scrimmage.
“I thought most of our guys who had an opportunity to make plays did a good job,” Casey said. “I thought our guys did a good job of getting off their blocks on the edge. We’re young in a lot of spots and we have to get better.”
