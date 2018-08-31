The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week fan poll is ...

Over 22,000 votes were cast for the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week online poll this week.
In the end, Buhach Colony’s Cameron Gray held off El Capitan’s Paige Martin to win the vote.
Gray had a nice all-around match in a win against Pitman with 21 kills and 18 digs. The four-year varsity starter is already committed to Boise State.
Gray finished with almost 8,000 votes for 35 percent.
Martin finished with 6,724 votes, which accounted for 30 percent of the total votes. The El Capitan senior finished with 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a win over Stone Ride Christian.
Hilmar’s Emma Martin finished third with 4,730 votes after racking up 40 assists in a win over Turlock.
Le Grand’s Alexis Aguallo and Golden Valley’s Zoya Wood were the other two nominees.
