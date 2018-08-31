Atwater and Buhach Colony prepare to play a match at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Sports

The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week fan poll is ...

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

August 31, 2018 04:03 PM

Over 22,000 votes were cast for the Merced Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week online poll this week.

In the end, Buhach Colony’s Cameron Gray held off El Capitan’s Paige Martin to win the vote.

Gray had a nice all-around match in a win against Pitman with 21 kills and 18 digs. The four-year varsity starter is already committed to Boise State.

Gray finished with almost 8,000 votes for 35 percent.

IMG_AK_Buhach_Colony_vs__8_1_KOCO9PI7_L353717391.JPG
Buhach Colony ‘s Cameron Gray, shown here last year in the playoffs, was the fans’ choice for Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week after recording 21 kills and 18 digs last week in a win over Pitman.
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Martin finished with 6,724 votes, which accounted for 30 percent of the total votes. The El Capitan senior finished with 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a win over Stone Ride Christian.

Hilmar’s Emma Martin finished third with 4,730 votes after racking up 40 assists in a win over Turlock.

Le Grand’s Alexis Aguallo and Golden Valley’s Zoya Wood were the other two nominees.

