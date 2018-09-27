Who are the Sun-Star midseason Football Player of the Year candidates?

We’re midway through the football season with all of our teams playing five or six games to this point. We’ve seen plenty of great performances with many of our teams in the thick of conference championship races.
We have one undefeated team in Merced at 6-0. Buhach Colony (5-1) and Atwater (5-1) come into this week both unbeaten in the Central California Conference.
Hilmar has a bye after splitting its first two Trans-Valley League contests against heavyweights Ripon and Escalon.
Los Banos and Pacheco are both 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference with the Tigers preparing for a showdown on Friday night with undefeated Mountain House.
Since we are midway through the season, let’s take a look at potential Merced Sun-Star Players of the Year.
Here’s seven nominees (in no particular order).
Dhameer Warren, Merced
One season after throwing 15 interception, Warren has yet to throw a pick through six games. The Bears senior has completed 40 of 53 passes (76 percent) for 10 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 353 yards and four more scores.
Warren has also made an impact on defense and special teams. As a defensive back, Warren has recorded three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Warren has also returned a kickoff for a score.
Isaac Sharp, Hilmar
The reigning Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year has been asked to do a lot for the Yellowjackets. He’s run the ball, caught the ball, returned kicks and punts and returned interceptions for touchdowns.
In all, Sharp has scored 16 touchdowns to help Hilmar start the season with a 5-1 record. The senior has rushed for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with eight catches for 244 yards and three more scores.
Charles Jackson, Atwater
The Falcons are off to a 5-1 start as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. A big reason why has been Jackson, who has racked up 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on just 76 carries. Jackson is averaging 12.4 yards per carry.
Amazingly, Jackson has produced those numbers with two injured ankles. The Falcons have tried to limit his workload to get him healthy during the tough stretch of their schedule, which begins on Friday night at Patterson.
Marcus Ordunez, Pacheco
The Panthers dual-threat quarterback has helped lead his team to a 4-1 start and a tie atop the Western Athletic Conference at 2-0. Ordunez has completed 36 of 59 passes for 625 yards and four touchdowns.
Ordunez has rushed for 493 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Xavier Stewart, Merced
This third-year varsity receiver is putting together a stellar season. Through six games Stewart has hauled in 27 catches for 572 yards and seven touchdowns.
Stewart is also playing big minutes on defense at defensive end and outside linebacker to help the Bears start the season with a 6-0 record.
Tony Garcia, Le Grand
This senior running back has carried the heaviest of loads through the first half of the season. Garcia has logged 137 carries in just five games for a total of 986 yards and six touchdowns. Bulldogs coach Aaron Martinez said he wanted to take advantage of a big offensive line and run the ball coming into the season and he’s done just that.
Garcia is second in the Sac-Joaquin Section in rushing yards and he leads the section in attempts.
Isaiah Deleon, Atwater
It’s hard to pick a team MVP for the Falcons with both Jackson and Deleon helping lead the way to the team’s early success.
Deleon post two consecutive games in which he accounted for six touchdowns in wins over Pacheco and Grace Davis. Deleon has thrown for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. Deleon has also rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns.
Honorable Mention: Cody Woolsey (Chowchilla), Brandon Garbez (Gustine), Adrian Atangan (Los Banos), Junior Garcia (Merced), Desmond Thompson (Merced).
Jansen’s Predictions
Mountain House at Los Banos (Los Banos)
Pacheco at Grace Davis (Pacheco)
Central Valley at Golden Valley (Golden Valley)
Buhach Colony at El Capitan (Buhach Colony)
Atwater at Patterson (Patterson)
Mendota at Dos Palos (Dos Palos)
Ripon at Livingston (Ripon)
Denair at Gustine (Denair)
Mariposa at Delhi (Mariposa)
Le Grand at Waterford (Waterford)
Kerman at Chowchilla (Chowchilla)
Stone Ridge Chrisian at Big Valley Christian (Big Valley Christian)
Last Week: 10-1. Season: 62-9 (.873).
