‘Hard work can get you anywhere.’ El Capitan junior’s unlikely path to a CCC title.

El Capitan wrestling coach John Petty will be telling the story of Joseph Pia for years to come.
Future Gauchos will hear about how this wrestler didn’t win any matches at the varsity level as a freshman. They’ll hear how he was overmatched, overwhelmed and overpowered time and time again, but never quit.
Instead, they’ll learn how Pia kept working his tail off in the wrestling room, hit the weight room hard and transformed himself into a future Central California Conference championship.
That accomplishment was realized on Thursday when Pia won the 106-pound CCC championship at the CCC Tournament at Merced High.
“Hard work can get you anywhere,” Pia said.
The Gauchos junior has come a long way from the scrawny freshmen who was forced into the varsity lineup.
“Joseph has a big heart,” Petty said. “His freshmen year he was swung around like a mop. He was the only 100-pound guy we had, so he was thrown in the lineup. We threw him in the lion’s den and he got eaten up.”
The problem was Pia wasn’t 100 pounds. He weighed 92 pounds his freshman year and had to wrestle much bigger opponents. While Pia had success when he wrestled smaller guys at junior varsity tournaments, he went winless when he wrestled up at varsity for dual matches.
“I was getting badly overpowered,” Pia said. “Every varsity guy was coming in at 106 pounds on the dot. Here I was 14 pounds under. I don’t make any excuses. I just took it. It was discouraging. My coach found a way to keep my head up. He kept telling me there’s one reason you’re doing this, it’s to get better.”
It’s not the first time Pia has overcome adversity.
He almost lost his life when he was attacked by a dog when he was 2 years old. He still has the scars on his right cheek.
“Doctors were astonished I was alive,” Pia said. “The dog bit into my lip. I had a hole in my cheek.”
The dog belonged to Pia’s grandmother. He was playing with a toy truck when the truck hit the dog’s leg. The dog suddenly attacked Pia.
“They said it lasted like 30 seconds,” Pia said. “My brother (William) hit the dog, which saved me life. The doctors said if there was any more damage then it was over for me.”
It’s also because of William that Pia got involved in wrestling. He saw how much his brother enjoyed the sport so he gave it a try in middle school.
He tried to solve his weight issue when he got to high school by eating everything he could. He just couldn’t put on weight. He tried eating sugary food, thinking he could get fat and turn that fat into muscle. He tried eating fast food until that put too much of a dent into his wallet.
“I ate so much throughout the day,” Pia said. “I just couldn’t gain weight. I would get up to 97 pounds before practice, but then I’d weight 92 pounds after practice. Nothing would stick. For me, it was just as hard to gain weight as it is for people to lose weight.”
Pia was able to wrestle at 102 pounds last year as a sophomore and he started tasting success. He even advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament.
“That’s what I love about the sport of wrestling,” Petty said. “It takes all sizes. It includes everybody. A little guy like him isn’t going to play basketball.”
This year he’s 33-9, ranked No. 7 in the Sac-Joaquin Section and No. 30 in the state. He’s won three tournaments, including Thursday’s CCC championship.
He also got to celebrate El Capitan’s first team CCC championship in school history. It’s an accomplishment that Pia says means everything to him and his teammates.
“We’ve struggled together,” he said. “We fought every single day to get where we are this year. This was our get-back year, our chance to get back at all the teams that pounded us. This title is well earned.”
