State, regional playoffs start on Tuesday for soccer, basketball.

The Le Grand and Hilmar boys soccer teams have had a long break since winning section titles on Feb. 16.
The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets will be back in action and could be on a collision course when the Nothern California Regional soccer playoffs begin on Tuesday.
Hilmar (17-6-2) earned the No. 1 seed in the Division V field and will have a bye on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets await the winner of the match between No. 4 Le Grand (16-3-2) and No. 5 University Prep (22-4-1).
The Bulldogs will host the match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Livingston boys are the No. 5 seed in Division II and will open the first round on the road at No. 4 Marin Academy in San Rafael. If the Wolves (23-3-2) win they would likely get a rematch with No. 1 Galt, which defeated Livingston 2-0 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV finals last week.
The Mariposa girls basketball team earned a home team in the state playoffs. The Grizzlies (25-2) will try to rebound from Saturday’s 71-58 loss to Argonaut in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game.
Mariposa is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 West Valley (17-14) on Tuesday night at 7.
College
Women’s Basketball
Merced College earned the No. 2 seed in the Northern California Regional playoffs. The Lady Blue Devils won the co-championship of the Central Valley Conference after finishing with a 26-3 record overall.
Merced College will host a game on Saturday at Don Reid Court at 7 p.m. against the winner of a play-in game between Santa Rosa and Lassen.
