Sports
Sun-Star honors boys athletes of the year for three winter sports. Who were they?
Golden Valley High boys basketball coach Keith Hunter has seen Etrell Bowers mature during his time in the Cougars basketball program.
Bowers transformed from a sophomore who at times was more concerned about personal stats into a senior who put the team first. As a result, Bowers and the Cougars enjoyed a successful season that included a 12-0 run to the Central California Conference championship.
“I think sometimes when we’re growing up it’s hard to understand what it means to be a great teammate,” Hunter said. “Part of it is sacrifice. When we’re kids we believe the world revolves around us. Etrell led by example, some times verbally. It was a big growing point for him.
“We had conversations his sophomore year about how I need him to buy all-in or buy all-out. He got it, and I applaud him for buying all-in.”
Bowers was named the CCC Most Valuable Player. Bowers is also the Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“My sophomore year I was more selfish,” Bowers said. “I took more shots. My senior year I was willing to share the ball. I made it more about the team than me.”
Bowers led the Cougars in scoring at 13.1 points and rebounds at 7.5 per game.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward worked hard to become a well-rounded player. He made a big impact on games on the defensive end.
“It was really important for me to contribute in different areas,” Bowers said. “We didn’t have that much height, we only had three 6-foot guys. It was important for me to rebound. My shooting ability helped out a lot, too.”
Finishing his high school career with a CCC championship made his senior year special.
“That’s something me and my teammates have been talking about and dreaming about since we were in middle school,” Bowers said. “It was really special.”
Soccer
Julian Cabrera, Livingston
After playing forward for his competitive team, the Livingston High senior made a pitch to his high school coaches if he could make the switch from midfield this season.
“My coaches let me try it and I put a couple goals in during a scrimmage,” Cabrera said.
It was a glimpse of what was to come as Cabrera scored 39 goals to rank No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section and No. 6 in the state.
After leading the Wolves to the Trans-Valley League championship and a return trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV finals, Cabrera is the Merced Sun-Star Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I felt as a senior I might have to be more of a leader,” Cabrera said. “I had to step up more. Some of our players were freshmen and sophomores who didn’t have the experience of playing in the section final. I had to tell them what they were going to encounter.”
Cabrera saw his scoring jump 36 goals from scoring just three as a midfielder last season.
He delivered big in the Wolves’ run to the TVL championship, scoring 23 goals and recording 13 assists as Livingston finished 11-1 in league play.
Cabrera surprised himself when he found himself among the top scorers in the state.
“Halfway through the preseason I realized I had a lot of goals,” Cabrera said. “That’s when I started checking more on MaxPreps and realized I was near the top in the state and the section.”
The Wolves fell short of their goal of winning a section championship for the second straight year. Both times they lost to Galt in the championship.
However, finishing with a TVL championship and a 23-4-2 record is a pretty special way to go out as a senior.
“It feels good,” Cabrera said. “Last year we came up just short of winning the (Western Athletic Conference). This year we came back and won the TVL.”
Wrestling
Justin Rentfro, Hilmar
Justin Rentfro’s body has taken a beating this year.
The Hilmar High senior took a two-week break after a 15-game football season that saw the Yellowjackets win a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and a state title.
Rentfro returned to the mat and compiled a 29-1 record before an injury forced his to withdraw from the CIF State Tournament. Rentfro helped Hilmar pick up a blue banner at the Sac-Joaquin Division V championships.
After putting together one of the top seasons in Hilmar wrestling history, Rentfro is the Merced Sun-Star Boys Wrestler of the Year.
The injury at state left Rentfro feeling like his season wasn’t complete.
“I felt like I had unfinished business,” he said. “Every year I try to do something better than the year before. By making state, I only did the same as my sophomore year.”
Rentfro didn’t wrestle last year. If he’s being honest, he doesn’t enjoy the sport as much as football. However, watching the matches at state was too tough for him after he was injured in his second match.
“I left Friday night after the quarterfinals,” Rentfro said. “I couldn’t watch anymore. There were kids who finished in the top eight that I beat pretty bad earlier this year.”
Rentfro cruised to 220-pound titles at the Trans-Valley League and Division V tournaments. He pinned all three of his opponents at divisionals. He reached the semifinals at Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships before dropping a 2-1 decision to eventual championship Kyle Richards of Folsom, who also placed fifth at state.
Rentfro is finally giving his body the rest it needs before football season approaches again.
“My body has been through hell this year,” he said. “I gave myself a two-week break but that really didn’t do anything. I was pretty exhausted after football, but I knew another sport was coming up. I told myself I needed to do it and I pushed through.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Winter All-Area Teams
Boys Basketball
Marcus McCutchen, El Capitan
Dillon Greenwood, El Capitan
Aurion Harris, Golden Valley
Dhameeer Warren, Merced
Brian Livesay, Golden Valley
Gerald Braxton, Buhach Colony
Devon Acker-James, Mariposa
Anoop Nagra, Buhach Colony
Robert Smid, Atwater
Dasani Tate, Los Banos
Coach: Keith Hunter, Golden Valley
Boys Soccer
Roberto Ceja, El Capitan
Bryan Millan, Hilmar
Celestino Garcia, Le Grand
Jose Guerrero, Hilmar
Anthony Rivera, El Capitan
Rodrigo Lua, Le Grand
Alfonso Torres, Atwater
Zackery Guerrero, Buhach Colony
Adrian Aguilar, El Capitan
Carlos Quintero, El Capitan
Brian Lua, Le Grand
Carlos Melgarejo, Golden Valley
Evan Rodriguez, Golden Valley
Adrian Flores, Merced
David Aguilar-Munguia, Pacheco
Jose Balderas, Livingston
Coach: Louie Bettencourt, Hilmar
Boys Wrestling
Joseph Pia, El Capitan
David Granados, Merced
Devin Holman, El Capitan
Kyle Downs, Buhach Colony
Willie Ward-Williams, Golden Valley
Jose Navarro, Pacheco
Dionico Navarro, Pacheco
Shane Carl, El Capitan
Evan Myrtue, El Capitan
Kevin Fernandez, El Capitan
Gabriel Mendoza, Los Banos
Wyatt Carter, Hilmar
Kyle Lee, El Capitan
Aristeo Prado, Golden Valley
Coach: John Petty, El Capitan
Comments