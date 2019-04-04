Sun-Star honors boys athletes of the year for three winter sports. Who were they?

Golden Valley senior Etrell Bowers (2) takes the court during player introductions during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Golden Valley High boys basketball coach Keith Hunter has seen Etrell Bowers mature during his time in the Cougars basketball program.

Bowers transformed from a sophomore who at times was more concerned about personal stats into a senior who put the team first. As a result, Bowers and the Cougars enjoyed a successful season that included a 12-0 run to the Central California Conference championship.

“I think sometimes when we’re growing up it’s hard to understand what it means to be a great teammate,” Hunter said. “Part of it is sacrifice. When we’re kids we believe the world revolves around us. Etrell led by example, some times verbally. It was a big growing point for him.

“We had conversations his sophomore year about how I need him to buy all-in or buy all-out. He got it, and I applaud him for buying all-in.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Bowers was named the CCC Most Valuable Player. Bowers is also the Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

SHARE COPY LINK Etrell Bowers scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Golden Valley’s 64-63 double-overtime win over Pitman on Thursday night in Turlock. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

“My sophomore year I was more selfish,” Bowers said. “I took more shots. My senior year I was willing to share the ball. I made it more about the team than me.”

Bowers led the Cougars in scoring at 13.1 points and rebounds at 7.5 per game.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward worked hard to become a well-rounded player. He made a big impact on games on the defensive end.

“It was really important for me to contribute in different areas,” Bowers said. “We didn’t have that much height, we only had three 6-foot guys. It was important for me to rebound. My shooting ability helped out a lot, too.”

Finishing his high school career with a CCC championship made his senior year special.

“That’s something me and my teammates have been talking about and dreaming about since we were in middle school,” Bowers said. “It was really special.”

Livingston High senior Julian Cabrera advances the ball up the field during a playoff match against Liberty Ranch at Livingston High. Photo By Scort Winton/Livingston High

Soccer

Julian Cabrera, Livingston

After playing forward for his competitive team, the Livingston High senior made a pitch to his high school coaches if he could make the switch from midfield this season.

“My coaches let me try it and I put a couple goals in during a scrimmage,” Cabrera said.

It was a glimpse of what was to come as Cabrera scored 39 goals to rank No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section and No. 6 in the state.

After leading the Wolves to the Trans-Valley League championship and a return trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV finals, Cabrera is the Merced Sun-Star Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“I felt as a senior I might have to be more of a leader,” Cabrera said. “I had to step up more. Some of our players were freshmen and sophomores who didn’t have the experience of playing in the section final. I had to tell them what they were going to encounter.”

Cabrera saw his scoring jump 36 goals from scoring just three as a midfielder last season.

He delivered big in the Wolves’ run to the TVL championship, scoring 23 goals and recording 13 assists as Livingston finished 11-1 in league play.

Cabrera surprised himself when he found himself among the top scorers in the state.

“Halfway through the preseason I realized I had a lot of goals,” Cabrera said. “That’s when I started checking more on MaxPreps and realized I was near the top in the state and the section.”

The Wolves fell short of their goal of winning a section championship for the second straight year. Both times they lost to Galt in the championship.

However, finishing with a TVL championship and a 23-4-2 record is a pretty special way to go out as a senior.

“It feels good,” Cabrera said. “Last year we came up just short of winning the (Western Athletic Conference). This year we came back and won the TVL.”

Hilmar High senior works to pin an opponent at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament at Delta College in Stockton. Photo By AnnaMarie Silveira

Wrestling

Justin Rentfro, Hilmar

Justin Rentfro’s body has taken a beating this year.

The Hilmar High senior took a two-week break after a 15-game football season that saw the Yellowjackets win a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and a state title.

Rentfro returned to the mat and compiled a 29-1 record before an injury forced his to withdraw from the CIF State Tournament. Rentfro helped Hilmar pick up a blue banner at the Sac-Joaquin Division V championships.

After putting together one of the top seasons in Hilmar wrestling history, Rentfro is the Merced Sun-Star Boys Wrestler of the Year.

The injury at state left Rentfro feeling like his season wasn’t complete.

“I felt like I had unfinished business,” he said. “Every year I try to do something better than the year before. By making state, I only did the same as my sophomore year.”

Hilmar High’s Justin Rentfro competes during the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships at Delta College in Stockton. Photo By AnnaMarie Silveira

Rentfro didn’t wrestle last year. If he’s being honest, he doesn’t enjoy the sport as much as football. However, watching the matches at state was too tough for him after he was injured in his second match.

“I left Friday night after the quarterfinals,” Rentfro said. “I couldn’t watch anymore. There were kids who finished in the top eight that I beat pretty bad earlier this year.”

Rentfro cruised to 220-pound titles at the Trans-Valley League and Division V tournaments. He pinned all three of his opponents at divisionals. He reached the semifinals at Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships before dropping a 2-1 decision to eventual championship Kyle Richards of Folsom, who also placed fifth at state.

Rentfro is finally giving his body the rest it needs before football season approaches again.

“My body has been through hell this year,” he said. “I gave myself a two-week break but that really didn’t do anything. I was pretty exhausted after football, but I knew another sport was coming up. I told myself I needed to do it and I pushed through.”