Fresno State-bound ace dominates. Buhach Colony ties Atwater atop CCC standings.

Buhach Colony senior pitcher Alex Kendrick (9) throws to home plate during a game against Atwater at Atwater Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Thunder beat the Falcons 2-0. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Buhach Colony High baseball team fell out of first place for all of two days.

Senior Alex Kendrick made sure of that, firing a two-hit shutout on Thursday night to lead the Thunder (9-3 overall, 5-1 Central California Conference) to a 2-0 win over Atwater in front of a large crowd at Memorial Ballpark.

The win pulled Buhach Colony into a tie atop the CCC standings with the Falcons (12-3, 5-1 CCC) and also snapped Atwater’s 11-game winning streak. Atwater had briefly taken sole possession of first place after defeating the Thunder 2-1 on Tuesday.

“This feels good,” said Thunder catcher R.J. Garcia, who collected two hits and ignited BC’s two-run, fourth-inning rally with a one-out double. “It’s good to bounce back with a win. It was a tough loss on Tuesday. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted. I think it’s important that we stayed loose.

“Sometimes you can forget to have fun. It’s important to have fun when you’re playing this game.”

Buhach Colony junior Antonio Cortez (13) connects with a pitch during a game against Atwater at Atwater Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Thunder beat the Falcons 2-0. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Kendrick definitely had fun out on the mound as the Fresno State-bound right-hander carved up the Falcons with 11 strikeouts.

“He was good. That’s how he’s been all year,” said Buhach Colony coach Greg Wakefield. “He’s really competed well this year. He usually gets stronger late in games and I think you saw that tonight in those last couple innings.”

The Thunder have the luxury of running out two of the top pitchers in the CCC each week in Kendrick and junior left-hander Antonio Cortez. The pair of aces was a big reason the Thunder were the favorites to win the conference coming into the season.

Cortez is 4-1 with a 0.45 ERA after suffering his first loss of the season on Tuesday against Atwater despite giving up just two unearned runs.

Buhach Colony came back with Kendrick on Thursday. The fourth-year starter improved to 4-1 with a 1.08 ERA on the season.

Kendrick is the type of pitcher with plenty of big-game experience you want on the mound with a share of first place on the line.

“Really I just tried to keep all the emotion out of it,” Kendrick said. “I just tried to free my mind. The past didn’t matter, It’s like it didn’t happen. Around the fourth inning, I settled in. My fastball was overpowering and my offspeed pitches were working.”

Atwater sophomore Fernando Ruvalcaba (44) chases after a wild pick-off throw to first base during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Thunder beat the Falcons 2-0. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Senior Jakob Faulk got the start for the Falcons and matched zeroes with Kendrick through the first three innings.

Buhach Colony finally pushed across two runs in the fourth innings. Garcia reached on a one-out double and came around to score on an infield single by Kendrick. Brandon Ruiz later drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Jake Sapien the second run of the inning.

The two runs was also the offensive support Kendrick would need.

El Capitan 12, Central Valley 5 in Ceres — Jacob Reyes and Tarak Davuluri both picked up three hits as the Gauchos won their fourth straight game to improve to 9-8 overall and 4-2 in the CCC.

Julien Natividad-Lopez drove in two runs for El Capitan and Zach Pilkington and Reyes both scored three runs. Davuluri added three stolen bases.

Anthony Perez pitched into the seventh inning, striking out eight, to pick up the win for the Gauchos.

Patterson 10, Merced 0 in Patterson — Cole Schortzman and Cesar Ortega recorded the only hits for the Bears against Tigers starter Logan McCleery.

Ryan Phelps collected two hits and scored three runs for Patterson (7-6, 2-2 CCC). Merced dropped to 4-11 overall and 0-4 in the CCC.