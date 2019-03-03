Merced College women open playoffs with rout of Santa Rosa

The Merced College women’s basketball team had little problem in their Northern California Regional opener.
The No. 2 seed Lady Blue Devils defeated No. 15 Santa Rosa 94-59 on Saturday night at Don Reid Court.
Freshman Jada Johnson led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Merced College (27-3). Ayaka Nakashima scored 21 points for the Lady Blue Devils and Hailey Chavez added 17 points off the bench on seven of 10 shooting.
Malaya Kendrick also scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds for MC.
Merced College will host Cabrillo College on Saturday for an opportunity to reach the Elite Eight for the second straight year.
