Buhach Colony reaches title game of Fresno Easter Baseball Tournament.

Buhach Colony junior pitcher Antonio Cortez (13), shown here in a game against Atwater earlier this season, picked up a win in a 3-1 victory over Madera on Tuesday in the 50th annual Fresno Easter Baseball Tournament. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Buhach Colony High baseball team swept two games on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 in the 50th annual Fresno Easter Baseball Tournament. The Thunder will face Clovis in the championship game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Clovis West High.

The Thunder (14-3) defeated Reedley 11-1 and then knocked off Madera 3-1.

Kadon Floro pitched six innings to pick up the win against Reedley. The sophomore gave us just two hits and struck out three.

Jake Sapien led BC’s 13-hit attack with three hits and three runs. Alex Kendrick, Antonio Cortez and Brendan Ekizian all added two hits with Ekizian hitting two doubles.

Cortez went six innings in the Thunder’s win over Madera. The left-hander stuck out four and gave up just one run on five hits. John Trujillo came in to pitch the seventh to pick up the save.

Trujillo also had two hits and an RBI to lead the Thunder offense.

Golden Valley 4, Atwater 3 in Merced – Robert White drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cougars (6-11 overall, 3-4 Central California Conference) past the Falcons.

It was the second of two doubles on the day for White. Joshua Harris also had two hits for Golden Valley and Sam Lucio picked up the win in relief. Jason Raine pitched into the seventh inning for the Cougars, striking out nine and scattering eight hits.

Nathaniel Silva pitched six innings for the Falcons (14-4, 5-2 CCC). Jakob Faulk had three hits and an RBI for Atwater.

El Capitan 6, Merced 5 (9 innings) in Merced – Tarak Davuluri went 3 for 3 at the plate and pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win for the Gauchos (10-10, 5-4 CCC).

El Capitan scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win after watching Merced score one run in the top of the ninth.

Julien Natividad-Lopez had two hits for El Capitan.

Xavier Stewart had two of Merced’s four hits.

Softball

Merced 2, Atwater 1 in Atwater – Jewels Perez had three hits and knocked in both Bears’ runs in the top of the sixth inning to help Merced defeat the Falcons.

Abby Flores pitched a complete game, limiting the Falcons (15-6, 6-2 CCC) to one run on eight hits.

Megan Escobar struck out 13 in going the distance for Atwater.

Tennis

Los Banos’ Barcellos reaches WAC singles finals

Los Banos’ Quintin Barcellos won all three of his matches on Tuesday to reach the Western Athletic Conference singles finals on Thursday. Barcellos will face Mountain House’s Rohith Kolli at Ceres High School.