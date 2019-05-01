Roundup: Golden Valley knocks off Merced. Nannini Game on tap for Friday night.

Jason Raine doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as the Golden Valley High baseball team scored in each of the first five innings en route to a 10-6 win over Merced on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Fister Field.

Robert White added three hits and scored three times as the Cougars (8-15, 4-5 Central California Conference) pounded out 11 hits.

The two teams will square off again on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Merced High in the 17th annual Nannini Game. Seniors from both teams will receive scholarships from the Kevin and Brian Nannini Scholarship Foundation.

The pregame ceremony will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Buhach Colony 9, Central Valley 5 in Ceres – Dhelahn Tilghman had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Thunder (18-5, 8-1 CCC) remained all alone atop the conference.

Alex Kendrick and Jake Sapiez added three hits with Kendrick scoring three runs for the Thunder. Daniel Casso also had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases.

John Trujillo pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.

Atwater 7, Patterson 6 (8 innings) in Atwater – Nathaniel Silva had two hits and three RBIs as the Falcons needed extra innings to pick up their 20th win of the season.

Fernando Ruvalcaba delivered a key two-run single for Atwater (20-4, 7-2 CCC).

Livingston 13, Ripon 0 in Ripon – Cesar Avila pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as the Wolves blanked the Indians. Livingston improved to 14-10 overall and 7-2 in the Trans-Valley League.