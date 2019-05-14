High School Sports
Golden Valley, Atwater open softball playoffs with victories.
The start of the postseason wasn’t any different than the regular season for Golden Valley High senior Marissa Bertuccio.
The Cougars senior hit a home run and threw a two-hit shutout as the Cougars dispatched of Sierra 11-0 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Bertuccio finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead GV’s 11-hit attack.
Freshmen Kylie Diaz and Naomi Moore both added two hits. Moore triples, scored two runs and drove in two runs.
The third-seeded Cougars (25-3) will host No. 6 East Union (16-9) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Lancers defeated Beyer 8-2 on Monday.
Golden Valley defeated East Union 6-0 earlier this season.
Atwater 7, West 1 in Atwater – The No. 7 seeded Falcons exploded for all seven runs in the second inning as they opening the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a victory over No. 10 West.
Megan Escobar went the distance in the circle, giving up just one run on three hits. The senior right-hander struck out seven.
Escobar, Shelli Faulk and Mia Gonzales had two hits. Marley Gonzales and Kendall Flatt both drove in two runs.
The Falcons (20-7) will travel to No. 2 Del Oro on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hilmar 12, Mariposa 2 in Hilmar – The third-seeded Yellowjackets scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to finish off a lopsided win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
Brylei Pearson had two hits for the Grizzlies.
Hilmar will face No. 2 Linden on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.
Millennium 8, Le Grand 2 in Tracy – Grace Hosman had three hit, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons past the Bulldogs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs.
Third-seeded Millennium will face No. 2 Ripon Christian on Wednesday night at Arnaiz Softball Complex at 7:15 p.m.
Stone Ridge Christian 17, Hughes 0 in Merced – Cailtyn Cole led the Knights’ offense with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII playoffs. Emma Eastman also had three hits and two runs.
Eastman also tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
The top-seeded Knights (18-7) will face No. 4 Vacaville Christian on Wednesday at Arnaiz Softball Complex at 5 p.m.
Other local scores: Sonora 3, Los Banos 1.
