Golden Valley, Atwater open softball playoffs with victories.

Golden Valley High senior Marissa Bertuccio, shown here earlier this season against Atwater, hit a home run and pitched a complete game in the Cougars’ 11-0 win over Sierra on Monday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The start of the postseason wasn’t any different than the regular season for Golden Valley High senior Marissa Bertuccio.

The Cougars senior hit a home run and threw a two-hit shutout as the Cougars dispatched of Sierra 11-0 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Bertuccio finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead GV’s 11-hit attack.

Freshmen Kylie Diaz and Naomi Moore both added two hits. Moore triples, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The third-seeded Cougars (25-3) will host No. 6 East Union (16-9) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Lancers defeated Beyer 8-2 on Monday.

Golden Valley defeated East Union 6-0 earlier this season.

Atwater 7, West 1 in Atwater – The No. 7 seeded Falcons exploded for all seven runs in the second inning as they opening the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a victory over No. 10 West.

Megan Escobar went the distance in the circle, giving up just one run on three hits. The senior right-hander struck out seven.

Escobar, Shelli Faulk and Mia Gonzales had two hits. Marley Gonzales and Kendall Flatt both drove in two runs.

The Falcons (20-7) will travel to No. 2 Del Oro on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Hilmar 12, Mariposa 2 in Hilmar – The third-seeded Yellowjackets scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to finish off a lopsided win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.

Brylei Pearson had two hits for the Grizzlies.

Hilmar will face No. 2 Linden on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.

Millennium 8, Le Grand 2 in Tracy – Grace Hosman had three hit, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons past the Bulldogs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs.

Third-seeded Millennium will face No. 2 Ripon Christian on Wednesday night at Arnaiz Softball Complex at 7:15 p.m.

Stone Ridge Christian 17, Hughes 0 in Merced – Cailtyn Cole led the Knights’ offense with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII playoffs. Emma Eastman also had three hits and two runs.

Eastman also tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

The top-seeded Knights (18-7) will face No. 4 Vacaville Christian on Wednesday at Arnaiz Softball Complex at 5 p.m.

Other local scores: Sonora 3, Los Banos 1.